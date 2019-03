Darlene DeMoreFebruary 12, 1940 - March 1, 2019Lizella, GA- Beverly "Darlene" DeMore, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum of Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Chris Minton and Dr. Shannon Back officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m to service time at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Hope Care Ministry, Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Rd., Lizella, 31052, and Hospice Care Options, www.HCOGA.com Darlene was born in White County, Georgia to the late Samuel Claude Cantrell and Blanche Wilson Cantrell. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Keta Cantrell, Regina Cantrell Underwood, and Juanelle Cantrell Dietz; and brother, James Rondald Cantrell. She was a homemaker and a member of Lizella Baptist Church.She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Donald DeMore; children, Donny (Theresa) DeMore, Dee Ann (Jimmy) Dooley, and Dina DeMore; grandchildren, Donny III and Ethan DeMore and Anna and Jacob Dooley; great grandchildren, Banks, Jase, Emmie, Shane, and Briggs DeMore; brothers, Kenneth Cantrell, Charlie Cantrell, and Lanny Cantrell, all of Baldwin, Georgia; sister, Rita Martin, of Parkersburg, West Virginia; brother-in-law, Ted Underwood; and many nieces and nephews.Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements