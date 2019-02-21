Dr. Darlene Elizabeth Hunter Harper
April 19, 1959 - February 16, 2019
McDonough, GA- Services for Dr. Darlene Elizabeth Hunter Harper are 11:00A.M., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Central Union Baptist Church with interment at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens, Fort Valley, Georgia. A memorial gathering for friends and family will be held 6:00-8:00P.M., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Hilton Garden Inn, 207 North Willie Lee Parkway, Warner Robins, Georgia 31093
HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019