Darlene J. Lumpkin
September 22, 1959 - March 2, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Darlene J. Lumpkin. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lundy Chapel Baptist Church located at 2081 Forest Hill Road Macon, GA. 31210. A wake service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. Pastor Anthony Q. Corbett, SR. will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband, Lindsay Lumpkin II and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers the family requests, should you desire, contributions be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or The . Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020