Darlene Vanessa Sprires Dobson
April 26, 1958 - March 23, 2019
Byron, GA- Darlene Vanessa Spires Dobson, 60, of Byron, Georgia passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. A memorial services will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home.
Born in Macon, She was employed by Infections Specialist of Middle Georgia as a Phlebotomist for 10 years.
She is survived by her parents, Henry and Eberline Attaway Spires, Children, Charity Sapp(Thomas) and Dustin Dobson(Lacey Bell) Grandchildren, Kaden Sapp, Kai Dobson and Lennon Dobson; Siblings, Tony Spires(Johnna) and MaDonna DeFore-Burghand(Yves), Several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2019