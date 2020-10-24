Darren Emil HumphriesOctober 26, 1966 - October 19, 2020Macon , GA- Darren Emil Humphries was born October 26, 1966 to the parentage of Annette Hicks Humphries & Charlie Silas Humphries.He leaves to celebrate his life his wife; Janda Humphries, son; Triston Humphries, stepson; Gregory Williams, daughters; Dyrahneica & Ernestine Hicks, brothers; Leonard & Christopher Humphries, 5 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.Graveside services will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Dr. Lizella GA 31052 with burial in GA Veterans Cemetery in Milledgeville GA.Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon