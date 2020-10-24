1/1
Darren Emil Humphries
1966 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darren Emil Humphries
October 26, 1966 - October 19, 2020
Macon , GA- Darren Emil Humphries was born October 26, 1966 to the parentage of Annette Hicks Humphries & Charlie Silas Humphries.
He leaves to celebrate his life his wife; Janda Humphries, son; Triston Humphries, stepson; Gregory Williams, daughters; Dyrahneica & Ernestine Hicks, brothers; Leonard & Christopher Humphries, 5 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden; 2700 Midway Dr. Lizella GA 31052 with burial in GA Veterans Cemetery in Milledgeville GA.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon


View the online memorial for Darren Emil Humphries

Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 23, 2020
We Love and miss you my cousin and friend..Rest In Peace
Jerel Hill
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved