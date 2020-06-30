Darryl Ford, Sr.
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Darryl Ford, Sr. will be held 11 AM Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at State Cemetery, Gray Ga. Pastor Vanessa Welch will officiate. Mr. Ford, 59, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Survivors includes his five sons, Darryl Ford, Jr., Derran Ford, Devon Ford, Darien Ford and Darius Ford; brother, Steve (Ruth) Ford; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Darryl Ford, Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 30, 2020.