Darryl Glenn Skidmore
October 20, 1954 - May 13, 2020
Gray, GA- Darryl Glenn Skidmore, 65, of Gray, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00PM at First Baptist Church of Gray with the Reverend Randy Darnell officiating.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to read the obituary in its entirety and to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.