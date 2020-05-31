Darryl Glenn Skidmore
1954 - 2020
Darryl Glenn Skidmore
October 20, 1954 - May 13, 2020
Gray, GA- Darryl Glenn Skidmore, 65, of Gray, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00PM at First Baptist Church of Gray with the Reverend Randy Darnell officiating.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to read the obituary in its entirety and to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Darryl Glenn Skidmore



Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Gray
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-4278
May 28, 2020
My condolences to family and friends. I am so sorry for your loss. May God hold you strong in such times and comfort you with his hope! (John 6:40)
