Daryl Tumlin Lasseter
February 24, 1930 - April 11, 2019
Macon, GA- Daryl Tumlin Lasseter, 89, of Macon, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Martha Bowman United Methodist Church, 500 Bass Road, Macon, GA 31210.
Hart's at the Cupola has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 13, 2019