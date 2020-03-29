David A. Milam, Jr.
July 16, 1941 - February 27, 2020
Fort Valley, Georgia - David Milam, Jr., 78 went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 27, 2020. A Graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00AM at Perry Memorial Gardens. A visitation with family and friends will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home from 6:00PM to 8:00PM.
David was born on July 16, 1941 to the late Kate Belew and Davis Amo Milam, Sr.. David was a devoted family member who is known for the strength he had to support his family. In David's free time he could be seen on the beautiful fairways across Middle Georgia playing the game he loved most. He was also an avid hunter who loved to hunt whitetail deer. David was a very practical man who loved life and lived it to the fullest.
In addition to his parents David is preceeded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy Milam; sisters, JoAnn, Katherine, and Betty.
His memory will forever be cherished by his beloved children, David (Judy) Milam III., Felicia D. Milam; 5 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and his sister, Delores Isabell.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 29, 2020