David Allen Mehaffey, Sr.
November 21, 1932 - January 2, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- David Allen Mehaffey, Sr., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday January 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 3:00PM in Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service from 2:00PM to 3:00PM at the funeral home.
David was born on November 21, 1932 in Franklin, North Carolina to the late Paul and Nellie Reid Mehaffey. He was a twenty two-year veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from Robins Air Force Base after 15 years of loyal service. He served in both the Vietnam War, Korea and Okinawa. David loved reading, discussing the Bible, politics and cars but, his greatest love was for his family. His favorite pastime was flying his plane. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his daughter, Charlene Campbell; great grandson, Tank and 2 brothers and 1 sister.
His memory will forever be cherished by his loving wife of 22 years, Sarah Elizabeth Mehaffey, Warner Robins; 2 daughters, Elizabeth Keen (Jimmy), South Dakota; Barbara Higgins, Indiana; son, David Mehaffey, Jr., Indiana; 5 grandchildren, Jason Randall Connell; Ashley Fleming (Phillip); Susan Stevenson; Michael (Courtney) Higgins; Vince Higgins (Lori); 8 great grandchildren, Jack, McKinsey, Ethen, Danny, Michael, Matthew, Elizabeth, Theo, Beau and future, Izaiah; 1 brother, Zebulon Mehaffey; and 1 sister, Florence Faulker.
Published in The Telegraph from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020