David B. Chapman
Macon, GA- Funeral services for David B. Chapman will be held 11 AM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. David L. Stanley, Sr. will officiate. Interment services will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Chapman, 65, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Survivors include his two sister, Frances Jones and Mattie McCoy; two brothers, Otis T. (Velma) Chapman, Jr., Jerrell (Slavan) Chapman and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
View the online memorial for David B. Chapman
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 20, 2020