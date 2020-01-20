David B. Chapman

Guest Book
  • "TO THE FAMILY, SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS OF A LOVE ONE AND MAY..."
    - Harriet BROWN
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
Obituary
David B. Chapman
Macon, GA- Funeral services for David B. Chapman will be held 11 AM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. David L. Stanley, Sr. will officiate. Interment services will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Chapman, 65, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Survivors include his two sister, Frances Jones and Mattie McCoy; two brothers, Otis T. (Velma) Chapman, Jr., Jerrell (Slavan) Chapman and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 20, 2020
