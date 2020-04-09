David B. "Davie" Williams, Jr.
March 11, 1970 - April 6, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- David B. Williams, Jr., 50, died on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Houston Medical Center.
Born in Sylacauga, Alabama on March 11, 1970, Davie was the son of David Brooks Williams, Sr. and the late Judy Williams. He graduated in 1988 from Northside High School and received a Master's Degree from Columbus State University. Davie worked as a program manager in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base until he medically retired in 2019.
He was an avid collector of comics, matchbox cars, coins, and books and enjoyed being a Mason at Tyrian Lodge #111, however, spending time with his family and friends was what made him the happiest. Davie loved life and people; once he met you, he never forgot you. Everyone who knew him will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Williams.
Davie is survived by his loving wife of four years, Harriet Yawn Williams of Warner Robins; father and stepmother, David Brooks Williams, Sr. and Cheryl of Warner Robins; sister, Tina Rasmussen (Ryan) and their children, Austin, Trent, Madison, and Alexa; son, Allen Williams; stepbrothers, Chris Sweat (Bree) and their son, Calab, and Thomas Sweat and his son, T.J.; stepsons, Christian Cummings (Rachel) and their son, Lucas, and C. Blake Cummings (Michele) and their children, Chase and Cayla; great-grandchild, Jhett; and many loving aunts, uncles, and other family members.
A memorial service celebrating Davie's life will be held at a later date.
A memorial service celebrating Davie's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020