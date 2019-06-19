Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Bailey. View Sign Service Information Taylor Funeral Home 401 West 8th St. Louisville , GA 30434 (478)-625-7761 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Taylor Funeral Home 401 West 8th St. Louisville , GA 30434 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Louisville United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary



08/17/1943 - 06/16/2019

Bonaire, Georgia- Mr. David Rodney Bailey, Sr., 75, of Bonaire, formally of Louisville, died Sunday night in Pine Point Hospice.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Louisville United Methodist Church with Rev. Frank Thigpen and Rev. Peter Vermeulen officiating. Pallbearers will be Larry Morgan, William Hadden, Tony Cooper, Melvin Dye, Larry Frost and Benji Leaptrott. Family requests attendees dress casually.

David was a native of Macon, but he lived most of his life in Louisville, he was a son of the late Charles Edward Bailey Sr. and Carolyn Ellerbee Bailey. He was a 1961 graduate of Lanier High School and served in the United States Army Reserves for 6 years. David retired from BellSouth after 35 years of service and became an independent contractor doing construction work. He loved coaching baseball, softball, basketball and B-Team football at Thomas Jefferson Academy and was a founding member of Wrens Dixie Youth, helped build the facilities and served on the board of directors until 2017. He was a collector of primitive antiques and classic Ford cars and was a member of the Flag city Mustang Club, Louisville United Methodist Church, and attended Northview United Methodist Church in Warner Robins. He was also a member of the Lyons Club, Wrens Jaycee's, Lanier Luncheon Club and Ingles Coffee Club.

David was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving wife LaVonne Harn Bailey of Bonaire, sons and daughters in law; D.D. and Julie Bailey of Louisville, Rodney "Roddy" and Sherry Bailey of Marietta, step son, Josh Harn, step daughter, Janna Barker and her husband Jay, brother and sister in law, Charles "Sonny" and Vivian Bailey of Macon, sister and brother in law, Jenny Worsham and Rick of Atlanta, grandchildren, Cam, Wyatt, Marti Ann Bailey, of Louisville, step grandchildren, Rachel Harn, Tyler Harn, Brooke, Amy, Blake, and Ava Barker, niece, Kym Bailey Hall and Durell, nephew, Rusty and Aleta Bailey, many neighbors and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wrens Dixie Youth, P.O. Box 326 Wrens, Georgia 30833 or Northview United Methodist Church, 90 Tabor Dr., Warner Robins, Georgia 31093.

The family will receive friends 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home and then immediately following the service at the church.

