David E. Sessoms
December 15, 1959 - March 5, 2020
Bonaire, GA- David E. Sessoms, 60, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Darien, Georgia. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 5th St., W, Darien GA 31305.
David was born in Hampton, Virginia to Peggy Epling Sessoms and the late Woodrow L. Sessoms. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Cindy Folts and Tammy Carroll. He was retired from Frito Lay as a Maintenance Technician. He was a devoted and loving husband, son, father, brother and uncle.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Sessoms of Bonaire; mother, Peggy Epling Sessoms of Darien; son, Steven Sessoms of Norfolk, VA; daughter, April Oxford-Fox of Orlando, FL; brother, Leslie Sessoms of Jesup and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for David E. Sessoms
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2020