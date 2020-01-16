David Earl Arrington (1958 - 2020)
Service Information
Reece Funeral Home
15448 U.S. 80
Jeffersonville, GA
31044
(478)-945-3121
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Obituary
David Earl Arrington
01/16/1958 - 01/14/2020
MACON, GA- David Earl Arrington, 61, of Lindwood Dr., passed away Tuesday in Perry.
Services will be held Friday January 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Dr. Mark Grinsted will officiate.
Mr. Arrington was born in Macon, GA the son of the late Henry Alton Arrington and Geraldine Lindsey Arrington. David was a self employed Painter.
Survivors include his daughters, Lindsey Arrington and Lacy Arrington. Sisters, Wanda (Gerald) Killgo, and Cindy (Terry) Daniels. Brother Mike (Karen) Arrington. Niece, Brooke Arrington and Nephew Andrew Arrington.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 Friday before the service.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020
