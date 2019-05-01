David Eugene Kitchens, Sr.
July 2, 1956 - April 28, 2019
Macon, GA- David Eugene Kitchens, Sr., 62, passed away on April 28, 2019. The family will greet friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at 4:00PM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his residence, with his nephew, Alan Johnson officiating.
David was born in Macon, Ga on July 2, 1956 to the late Tommy Kitchens and Reba Moore Kitchens. He was a veteran of The United States Navy and retired from RAFB after 36 years as a crane operator. David was a loving father, grandfather and brother and he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Debbie Sprague Kitchens.
Survivors include his children, David Kitchens, Jr. (Lashonda Womble) and Dawn Kelley; child of love, Shannon Nichols Griffin; grandchildren, Alexis Morgan Horne Kitchens, Jadyn Nance, Mason Womble, Cody William Kelley, Crissy Nichole Kelley, Taylor Ivey Kelley, Austin Lee Griffin and Tyler Ray Griffin; great grandchildren, Aliyah Keene and John Thomas Keene; brother, Tommy Glenn Kitchens; and extended family and friends.
Please sign the online guest book at www.heritagemfh.com.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for David Eugene Kitchens, Sr.
Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2019