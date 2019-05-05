David Eugene Kitchens Sr. (1956 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My deepest condolences to the family. It's very hard to..."
  •  
    - Griffin Family
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - E S
  • "May your soul be at peace, you will be missed dearly, we..."
    - Shannon Griffin
  • "I am so sorry to hear about David. My thoughts are with the..."
    - Lynda DeLoach
Service Information
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-329-1400
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
4:00 PM
residence
Obituary
David Eugene Kitchens, Sr.
July 2, 1956 - April 28, 2019
Macon, GA- David Eugene Kitchens, Sr., 62, passed away on April 28, 2019. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at 4:00PM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his residence, with his nephew, Alan Johnson officiating.
