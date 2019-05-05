David Eugene Kitchens, Sr.
July 2, 1956 - April 28, 2019
Macon, GA- David Eugene Kitchens, Sr., 62, passed away on April 28, 2019. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at 4:00PM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his residence, with his nephew, Alan Johnson officiating.
Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2019