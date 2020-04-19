David F. Crenshaw, Jr.
08/27/1960 - 04/16/2020
GRAY, GA- David F. Crenshaw, Jr., 59, of Cheely Dr., passed away Thursday April 16, 2020 in Macon.
Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date
Mr. Crenshaw was born in Macon, GA. David lived in Jeffersonville most of his life before moving to Jones County. He was a 1978 graduate of Twiggs Academy. David was a long time member of New Providence Baptist Church. He was a self employed Landscaper.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry P. Crenshaw, Children, Erin (James) Scarborough, Jessica (Shane) Roberson, Bruce (Amanda) Gibson, Ryan (Sloan) May. Parents, David F. and Mary Kathryn M. Crenshaw. Sister, Suzanne (Chuck) Dempsey. Grandchildren, Austin May, Ryleigh May, Brantley Scarborough, Millie May and Luke May. Nephews, Justin (Bethany & Cason) Sheffield. Many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and loving family members. And his fur baby Ladybug.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2020