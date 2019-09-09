David Franklin Addison
December 14, 1918 - September 7, 2019
Macon, GA- David Franklin Addison, 100, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Paul Dziadul officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.
David was born in Graceville, Florida to the late Henry F. and Ada Corella Addison. He is preceded in death by his three sons. David was retired from Robins Air Force Base as an electrician and was a member of the Baptist faith. He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, great- grandfather and great- great grandfather.
He is survived by his children, Mary Ann (Brian) Snyder, Deborah Banks and Johnny "Sho-nuff" Addison, nine grandchildren, a number of great grandchildren and a number of great- great grandchildren.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for David Franklin Addison
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 9, 2019