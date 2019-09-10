David Franklin Addison (1918 - 2019)
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
Obituary
David Franklin Addison
Macon, GA- David Franklin Addison, 100, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Paul Dziadul officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2019
