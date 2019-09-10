David Franklin Addison
Macon, GA- David Franklin Addison, 100, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Paul Dziadul officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2019