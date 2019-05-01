Dr. David Henry Rozier
August 29, 1932 - April 30, 2019
Macon, GA- Dr. David Henry Rozier, 86, of Macon, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his wife and children. A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Christ Church with the Reverend Cynthia Knapp officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at Christ Church. Burial will be private at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Dr. Rozier was born in Jeffersonville, Georgia to the late Ezra Eugene and Mary Ruth Myrick Rozier. He attended Jeffersonville High School, until it burned, then graduated from Lanier High School. He graduated from Mercer University and The Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. After completing his internship at Macon Hospital, he joined Anesthesia Associates of Macon. Dr. Rozier was instrumental in establishing the first same-day surgery center in Macon, located on Coliseum Park Hospital Campus.
Dr. Rozier was known for his love of outdoor adventures, especially, the Ocmulgee River. He was a self-proclaimed amateur archaeologist and professional hunter and fisherman, who was a compassionate practitioner of anesthesia in his spare time. Dr. Rozier is preceded in death by his son, Bill Walker, VI and siblings, Carolyn Rozier Sims, Ezra Eugene Rozier, Jr., and Mary Rozier Smith.
Dr. Rozier is survived by his wife of 48 years, Virginia Everett Rozier; children, David H. (Susan) Rozier, Jr., Mary Millard (Agust) Thorsson, Myrick Everett Rozier, and Lane Walker Sheridan; grandchildren, Patrick Lee (Lauren) Thorrson, Margaret Ann (Stephen) Johnson, Helen Catherine (William) Faircloth, Caroline Rozier, Coleman Rozier, Virginia Lane Sheridan, Emily Sheridan, Tallulah Rozier Thompson, Fisher Rozier Thompson; great-grandchildren, Oliver Agust Richard Thorsson and Mollie Tate Johnson; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family is grateful for the friendship and care given to Dr. Rozier by Jay Jeffries.
