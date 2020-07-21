1/1
David Howard Tanner
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Howard Tanner
September 9, 1933 - July19, 2020
Macon, GA- David Howard Tanner, 86, of Macon went to be with the Lord on July 19, 2020 at Serenity Hospice House in Dublin, Georgia. A private family graveside service will be held at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery, in Macon, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Serenity Foundation, 1022 Hilcrest Parkway, Dublin GA 31021.
Mr. Tanner was born in Tift County, Georgia on September 9, 1933 to David H. and Maggie Tanner. He was a graduate of Lanier High School in Macon and served in the United States Army. He was retired from Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Henderson and Maggie McMillian Tanner and his wife, Betty Purser Tanner of Cochran, son, Donald Fordham, sisters; Betty T. Walton and Wilma T. Fussell and brother-in-law, Ralph Fussell.
He is survived by daughters, Bonnie Fordham Williams (Wayne) of Kite, Tina Fordham Hutcheson (Todd) of Kite, seven grandchildren, Amy W. Bates (Tim) of Brunswick, Wendi W. Echols (Robert) Dallas, GA, Jennifer Williams-Blimline (Dan) of Marietta, GA, William Benjamin Fordham of Oxmard, CA, Kristina F. Portillo of San Francisco, CA, Chase Hutcheson (Kayla) of Wrightsville, GA and Brittany Hutcheson of Kite, GA.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for David Howard Tanner



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved