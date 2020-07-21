David Howard Tanner
September 9, 1933 - July19, 2020
Macon, GA- David Howard Tanner, 86, of Macon went to be with the Lord on July 19, 2020 at Serenity Hospice House in Dublin, Georgia. A private family graveside service will be held at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery, in Macon, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Serenity Foundation, 1022 Hilcrest Parkway, Dublin GA 31021.
Mr. Tanner was born in Tift County, Georgia on September 9, 1933 to David H. and Maggie Tanner. He was a graduate of Lanier High School in Macon and served in the United States Army. He was retired from Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Henderson and Maggie McMillian Tanner and his wife, Betty Purser Tanner of Cochran, son, Donald Fordham, sisters; Betty T. Walton and Wilma T. Fussell and brother-in-law, Ralph Fussell.
He is survived by daughters, Bonnie Fordham Williams (Wayne) of Kite, Tina Fordham Hutcheson (Todd) of Kite, seven grandchildren, Amy W. Bates (Tim) of Brunswick, Wendi W. Echols (Robert) Dallas, GA, Jennifer Williams-Blimline (Dan) of Marietta, GA, William Benjamin Fordham of Oxmard, CA, Kristina F. Portillo of San Francisco, CA, Chase Hutcheson (Kayla) of Wrightsville, GA and Brittany Hutcheson of Kite, GA.
