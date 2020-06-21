David Jordan
April 4, 1960 - June 18, 2020
Hahira, GA- David Jordan passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born on April 4, 1960 in Hahira, GA to Brady and Marcia Jordan. He graduated from Lowndes High School, Brewton Parker College with a Bachelor of Ministry, and was an honor graduate of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary where he received a Master of Divinity. He pastored churches in Rogersville, AL, Columbus, GA, and Greensboro, GA. He was employed at Valdosta Toyota.
David enjoyed fishing, trips to the beach, Braves Baseball and Georgia Football. He was a wonderful cook and a devoted caregiver to his Mother.
He was preceded in death by his father, Brady Jordan, grandparents Jesse and Orabelle Jordan, and LE and Mildred Futch. His grandfather, LE was his best friend and they enjoyed camping and fishing at Pikes Pond. He is survived by his mother, Marcia Jordan, sister June O'Neal, brother in law Hank O'Neal, and niece Shamekia Towns O'Neal, as well as life long friends, Dr. Jim Law, AubRay Stanaland, the Hoyt Coppage Family, the Donald Cowart Family and his beloved aunts and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that memorial gifts be made to, The Mentor's Project of Bibb County, P.O. Box 13750, Macon, GA, 31208.
Graveside services were held at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Dr. Jim Law and Rev. Mike Davis officiating. The family received friends on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Martin McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Martin McLane Funeral Home.
View the online memorial for David Jordan
April 4, 1960 - June 18, 2020
Hahira, GA- David Jordan passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born on April 4, 1960 in Hahira, GA to Brady and Marcia Jordan. He graduated from Lowndes High School, Brewton Parker College with a Bachelor of Ministry, and was an honor graduate of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary where he received a Master of Divinity. He pastored churches in Rogersville, AL, Columbus, GA, and Greensboro, GA. He was employed at Valdosta Toyota.
David enjoyed fishing, trips to the beach, Braves Baseball and Georgia Football. He was a wonderful cook and a devoted caregiver to his Mother.
He was preceded in death by his father, Brady Jordan, grandparents Jesse and Orabelle Jordan, and LE and Mildred Futch. His grandfather, LE was his best friend and they enjoyed camping and fishing at Pikes Pond. He is survived by his mother, Marcia Jordan, sister June O'Neal, brother in law Hank O'Neal, and niece Shamekia Towns O'Neal, as well as life long friends, Dr. Jim Law, AubRay Stanaland, the Hoyt Coppage Family, the Donald Cowart Family and his beloved aunts and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that memorial gifts be made to, The Mentor's Project of Bibb County, P.O. Box 13750, Macon, GA, 31208.
Graveside services were held at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Dr. Jim Law and Rev. Mike Davis officiating. The family received friends on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Martin McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Martin McLane Funeral Home.
View the online memorial for David Jordan
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 21, 2020.