Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David L. Jobe.
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:30 PM
Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Milledgeville Military Cemetery
David L. Jobe
01/17/1939 - 11/03/2019
Jackson, GA- SMSgt. David L. Jobe, U.S. Air Force (Ret), 80, of Jackson, passed away, at home, on Sunday, November 3, 2019 after battling Parkinson's Disease for many years. He was born on January 17, 1939, in Delina, Tennessee, son of the late Raymond Jobe and the late Mildred I. Franklin Jobe. David enjoyed playing golf, bowling (300 game), fishing, and watching the Georgia Bulldogs football team. David's Air force career took him to the Philippines , Puerto Rico, Thailand, and several other stateside bases. After he retired, he worked Civil Service at Warner Robins Air Force Base and then as a Realtor at Century 21, and was an Associate Broker at Coldwell Banker SSK in Warner Robins. David was preceded in death by his brother Carl Ray Jobe.
David is survived by his wife of 33 years, Stella Mustard Jobe; sons, Kevin Jobe (Mary Beth), Kent Jobe (Laura); daughter, Kelly Whatley (Mike); step-children, Kim Dodson (Ronnie), Kathy Howard, Scott Rapp (Mary); grandchildren, Michael Whatley, Kyle Whatley (Sadie), Amelia Jobe, Abigail Jobe, Anabelle Jobe; step-grandchildren, Brittany McWhorter (Ernie), Erika Corzine (Kayla), Amelia Dodson, Brice Dodson, Alexis Dodson, Ryan Pannell, Cameron Rapp, Chelsea Rapp, Ashlyn Gordon, Taylor Pannell; step-great-grandchildren, Caroline Hiett, Mia Mattingly, Preston McWhorter, Emmalyn O'Britis; sister-in-law, Lucille Jobe; Several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for SMSgt, David L. Jobe will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Jackson with Pastor Keith Joseph and Pastor Cary Snelling officiating. Friends may visit the family at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial, with full military honors, will be held on November 12, 2019 at Milledgeville Military Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at http://www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Jobe family.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 8, 2019
