1/1
David L. Nadeau
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David L. Nadeau
June 3, 1942 - October 10, 2020
Bonaire, GA- David L. Nadeau of Bonaire, Georgia, died at his home on October 10, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Lucia Alvarez Nadeau; his brother Paul O. Nadeau of El Sobrante, California; three sons, Christopher, Shawn and Daniel; five of his grandchildren, and five nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his parents, John O. Nadeau and Evelyn R. (McCabe) Nadeau, his brothers John P. Nadeau and Robert J. Nadeau.
David was born June 3, 1942, in Schenectady, New York, where he resided until he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1964. He retired from the Air Force in 1982 as a Master Sergeant. After he left the Air Force, he worked for Hughes Aircraft Company, followed by Raytheon.
Visitation will be Monday, October 12, 2020, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Kathleen with a Funeral Mass to follow at 3:00 p.m. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the St. Patrick's Catholic Church Facebook page.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at www.mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for David L. Nadeau



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
02:30 - 03:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Funeral Mass
03:00 PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved