David L. Nadeau
June 3, 1942 - October 10, 2020
Bonaire, GA- David L. Nadeau of Bonaire, Georgia, died at his home on October 10, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Lucia Alvarez Nadeau; his brother Paul O. Nadeau of El Sobrante, California; three sons, Christopher, Shawn and Daniel; five of his grandchildren, and five nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his parents, John O. Nadeau and Evelyn R. (McCabe) Nadeau, his brothers John P. Nadeau and Robert J. Nadeau.
David was born June 3, 1942, in Schenectady, New York, where he resided until he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1964. He retired from the Air Force in 1982 as a Master Sergeant. After he left the Air Force, he worked for Hughes Aircraft Company, followed by Raytheon.
Visitation will be Monday, October 12, 2020, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Kathleen with a Funeral Mass to follow at 3:00 p.m. For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the St. Patrick's Catholic Church Facebook page.
View the online memorial for David L. Nadeau