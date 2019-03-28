David Lee Dishmond Sr.
|
Augusta, GA- Mr. David Lee Dishmond Sr., age 75, entered into eternal rest on March 26, 2019.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church, 2173 Davis Bennett Road, Midville, GA. Interment will be held in the Ivy Place Cemetery in Vidette, GA.
His loving and devoted family will cherish his memories.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 from 12:30-7:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, GA.
