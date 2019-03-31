David Lee Griffin
April 9, 1936 - March 28, 2019
Macon, GA- David Lee Griffin, 82, of Macon, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 with his loving family by his side. The family will greet friends on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Funeral Services to honor his life will follow at 12 noon. Immediately following the service, David will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. His son, Reverend Lee Griffin will officiate.
David was born in Juliette, Georgia on April 9, 1936. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force and Army during the Vietnam War. He was a retired pipefitter, where he was a member of the local #72 pipefitters union.
He was preceded in death by his mother; Evelyn Dukes
Left to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy is his loving family. His wife; Mickie Johnson Griffin. Children; Jody Griffin Carter (Terry), Lee Griffin (Nicole) and Greg Griffin (Sara). Six grandchildren; Whitney Carter, Zachery Carter, Mickensey Carter, Colby Griffin, Cason Griffin, Parker Griffin and two great grandchildren; Isabella Chambers and Amelyah Carter. As well as one sister; Cheryl Mullis (Donnie)
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for David Lee Griffin
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2019