David M. Chadwick
April 11, 1952 - July 29, 2019
Byron , Georgia - It is with great sadness that the family of David Michael Chadwick announces his passing on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the age of 67. A funeral service will be held at 1:00PM on Friday August 2, 2019 in Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held on Thursday August 1, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.
David Chadwick of Byron is the son of the late Buster and Lois Chadwick and loving husband of Denise Chadwick.
David was born in Chattanooga TN. until his family later moved to Atlanta GA. With music being the core of the family, he, and his family played music with one another. David's love and devotion for music has carried on to younger generations in his family. During his teen years he played bass in a band until joining the Army at the age of 19. David served his country proudly in the United States Army from 1971 to 1972 during the Vietnam War, in the 11-17th C-Troop, where he was awarded the Bronze Medal "V" device. David found his love for helicopters at the age of 19 in Vietnam, where he could then carry over to open his own business in Aerospace. He was in the aviation industry for over 40 years with 30 of them being self-employed.
He enjoyed motorcycle riding, loved old cars and was an avid fisherman. He lived life to the fullest every day.
David will forever be missed by his wife and best friend Denise, two daughters, Jenny and Kimberly; son Brian (Sarah); three grandchildren, Annalise, Sofie, and Christian; siblings, Bill, Donna (Mike) Lashley, Carol (George) Welch, Bobby (Bridget) Chadwick. David will also be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and many dear friends.
