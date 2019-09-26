David Marvin Money
August 24, 1954 - September 24, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- David Marvin Money, 65, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. Chief Smith will officiate.
David was born in Perry, Georgia on August 24, 1954 to the late Marvin and Eula (Griggs) Money. He worked the majority of his career as a supervisor for the Houston County Water Department and was also the former chief of the Houston County Volunteer Fire Department. An avid outdoorsman, David loved spending his time camping, fishing and traveling. In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his son, David Earl Money; brother, Raymond Earl Money; and sisters, Dorothy Money Cantrell, Carolyn Money Hester and Martha Jo Money Staples; and special friend, Rita Meadows.
Left to cherish his beloved memory is his loving wife of forty-four years, Barbara Money; daughter, Joni Poole of Fort Valley; grandsons, Austin Money and Joshua (Gina) Poole of Fort Valley; granddaughter, Briona (Kyle Wood) Poole of Centerville; great grandson, Wyatt Poole of Fort Valley; nephews, Rob Cantrell of Simsonville, South Carolina, Ray Money of Warner Robins, Georgia, Ron (Kristie) money of Eufaula, Alabama, Mike (Debra) Jordan of Fort Valley, Georgia, Skylar (Debbie) Staples of Eufaula, Alabama, Shannon (Molly) Staples of Eufaula, Alabama, and Michael Staples of Dublin, Georgia; ten great nieces and nephews; and special friends Carole and Izzy. David will also be deeply missed by many lifelong friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019