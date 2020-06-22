David Mathews
1960 - 2020
David Mathews
Roberta, GA- Memorial services for Mr. David Michaelangelo Mathews, of Roberta, Georgia, will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11 AM at the graveside in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, 6744 US 80 West at Hopewell Road in Roberta, Georgia.
Mr. Mathews, affectionately called "Peewee" by his family and friends, was born on June 23, 1960 in Sandersville, Washington County, Georgia. He was the son of the late Ms. Bonnie Mae Mathews. Additionally, along with his mother, he was raised by his maternal grandparents, Mr. Robert and Mrs. Carrie Chambliss.
Peewee grew up and attended schools both in Dublin and in Roberta. He graduated from Crawford County High School in the Class of 1977. He proudly joined and served in the United States Army and was a Disabled Veteran. He was a retired Police Officer from the City of Roberta Police Department. He furthered his education at Fort Valley State College. Peewee accepted Christ at an early age. He was an active and faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church where served in various positions. Peewee had many hobbies; his favorite was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, our beloved brother and friend, quietly transitioned to eternal rest after a prolonged illness. He leaves to cherish his memories many family members and friends.
Please post condolences at ServicesByDudley.com.
Services by Dudley Funeral Home of Dublin (478) 272-5511


View the online memorial for David Mathews


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 22, 2020.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dudley Funeral Home
617 E Jackson St
Dublin, GA 31021
(478) 272-5511
1 entry
June 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Marilyn Watkins
Friend
