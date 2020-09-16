David Mitchell Cox
April 25, 1948 - September 12, 2020
Macon, GA- Mr. David Mitchell Cox, age 72 of Macon, Georgia passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020.
David was born in Colquitt, Georgia on April 25, 1948 the son of the late Nelson Cox and Jimmie Williams Cox. He graduated from Miller County High School in 1967. David attended Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service and received a Bachelor of Science Degree. David was employed for 41 years as a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer.
He is survived by his wife of eighteen years, Linda Cox, son and daughter-in-law, Keith and April Cox, Clarkesville, Georgia, daughter and son-in-law Mickie and Shane Edwards, Macon, Georgia; grandchildren, Meagan Cox, Jordan Cox and Emily Edwards; siblings and spouses, Ray Cox and Angie, Wall, Mississippi, Patsy and Edward Truett, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Isaac "Moe" Cox, Gulf Port Mississippi, Bobby and Elaine Cox, Gulf Port, Mississippi, Tony Cox, Colquitt, Georgia.
David was a member of Lawrence Drive Baptist Church. He served on the Deacon Board, participated in Mission Trips to Haiti and Upward Sports. He was co-leader for the Agape Group and attended Linus Sunday School Class. David was also a Gideon Speaker.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Christina Lynn Cox, his first wife, Ann Spancake Cox, brother, Shelby Cox and sister, Elaine Cox Burdette.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic mask and social distancing will be required.
There will be a visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Lawrence Drive Baptist Church, 12:00 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Lawrence Drive Baptist Church, 1:00 p.m. with Jack Durden and Doug Hines and Rev. Keith Cox officiating and Rev. Keith Cox to deliver the eulogy.
Interment will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Colquitt Cemetery, 5:00 p.m. in Colquitt, Georgia with Rev. Keith Cox officiating. Those serving as pallbearers include Jordan Cox, Shane Edwards, Mac Cox, Joe Cox, Blaine Burdett, Chad Burdette and Chance Burdette.
Those serving as honorary pallbearers include Doug Hines, Jack Durden, Richard Mathis, Billy Joe Lamb, Kenny Couch, Donnie Hamrick and Gary Tompkins.
