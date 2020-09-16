1/1
David Mitchell Cox
1948 - 2020

David Mitchell Cox
April 25, 1948 - September 12, 2020
Macon, GA- Mr. David Mitchell Cox, age 72 of Macon, Georgia passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020.
David was born in Colquitt, Georgia on April 25, 1948 the son of the late Nelson Cox and Jimmie Williams Cox. He graduated from Miller County High School in 1967. David attended Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Service and received a Bachelor of Science Degree. David was employed for 41 years as a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer.
He is survived by his wife of eighteen years, Linda Cox, son and daughter-in-law, Keith and April Cox, Clarkesville, Georgia, daughter and son-in-law Mickie and Shane Edwards, Macon, Georgia; grandchildren, Meagan Cox, Jordan Cox and Emily Edwards; siblings and spouses, Ray Cox and Angie, Wall, Mississippi, Patsy and Edward Truett, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Isaac "Moe" Cox, Gulf Port Mississippi, Bobby and Elaine Cox, Gulf Port, Mississippi, Tony Cox, Colquitt, Georgia.
David was a member of Lawrence Drive Baptist Church. He served on the Deacon Board, participated in Mission Trips to Haiti and Upward Sports. He was co-leader for the Agape Group and attended Linus Sunday School Class. David was also a Gideon Speaker.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Christina Lynn Cox, his first wife, Ann Spancake Cox, brother, Shelby Cox and sister, Elaine Cox Burdette.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic mask and social distancing will be required.
There will be a visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Lawrence Drive Baptist Church, 12:00 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Lawrence Drive Baptist Church, 1:00 p.m. with Jack Durden and Doug Hines and Rev. Keith Cox officiating and Rev. Keith Cox to deliver the eulogy.
Interment will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Colquitt Cemetery, 5:00 p.m. in Colquitt, Georgia with Rev. Keith Cox officiating. Those serving as pallbearers include Jordan Cox, Shane Edwards, Mac Cox, Joe Cox, Blaine Burdett, Chad Burdette and Chance Burdette.
Those serving as honorary pallbearers include Doug Hines, Jack Durden, Richard Mathis, Billy Joe Lamb, Kenny Couch, Donnie Hamrick and Gary Tompkins.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for David Mitchell Cox


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
12:00 PM
Lawrence Drive Baptist Church
SEP
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Lawrence Drive Baptist Church
SEP
17
Interment
05:00 PM
Colquitt Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Monroe County Memorial Chapel
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA 31029
478-994-4266
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
September 15, 2020
We met David, at Clarkesville First United Methodist Church, when son Keith Cox became Pastor there. We liked David, immediately, as he was a warm and friendly person, seeming to never have met a stranger.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time. May your memories of sweet times spent with your loved one be especially fresh in your hearts and mind today and always, and may our dear Heavenly Father hold you close.


James and Ann Hayes
Family
September 15, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family during your time of loss and David's home going. We rejoice that he is now with his Lord, and our hearts are grieving with you. We are thankful for his service to his church, his community and to his Lord. He will be sorely missed! Praying for you, Linda, and for the entire family. May you find lasting comfort and peace from our loving Lord.
Joey & Jacqueline Ford
Friend
September 15, 2020
Keith and family, Our family loves you and are saddened at the passing of your daddy. Although we never met him, we know he was a great man from all of your stories about him. We know that part of the reason you are such a wonderful man is because your Daddy was a wonderful man. Praying for you.
Tim & Shari Teague
Family
September 14, 2020
Keith, April and family, We are so sorry for your loss. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mary Guilfoyle
September 14, 2020
Prayers, hugs, and love.
Peace be with the family.
Such sweet memories with David and his family.
Kay & Coley Lovejoy
Friend
September 14, 2020
David Cox was an energetic, kind, funny... all around wonderful man. Although I didn't know him for long, he made a lasting impression that will last a life time. I know he'll keep the goid LORD on his toes.
Butch Sementilli
Friend
September 14, 2020
David was a good man of God that would not hesitate holding his fellow man accountable for the furtherance of the Kingdom! Thank you David, I look forward to seeing you again and you will be missed till then! Prayers for Linda & family
Bob Barthelemy
Friend
September 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry Linda!
Debra Mullis/Ford
Family
September 14, 2020
David always put others before him, even when he was sick. He made me feel so welcome at Lawrence Drive Baptist Church on my first visit that I had no choice but to come back lol. When I had a rough day he could tell even when I smiled and wanted to make sure I was ok. He touched so many lives and will be missed by so many. I will continue to pray for Linda and the family.
Ilona Smith
Friend
September 14, 2020
A Godly man with a servant's heart. Prayers of comfort for the family during this time and in the days ahead.
Teresa Tompkins
Friend
September 14, 2020
I wish to extend my sympathy to the family.
Tommy Alston
Friend
