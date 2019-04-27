David Patrick Hampton
October 8, 1966 - April 25, 2019
Macon, GA- David Patrick Hampton, 52, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. A Celebration of life will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, 3969 Mercer University Drive. The Rev. Andrew Lewis will officiate. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends Monday April 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 390 Pierce Ave, Macon, GA 31204.
David was born in Macon, GA to Rita Geddings Hampton and the late Patrick Leon Hampton. He was a member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. He worked at Bill Hardin Music and was a graphic artist. He also was a boy scout, played football and was avid musician. He was graduate of Macon Jr. College and Mercer University.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Joshua P. Hampton; daughter, Daniella Hampton; grandchildren, Kamden Hampton and Leon Hampton; sisters, Lorri Hampton and Suzanne Conner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019