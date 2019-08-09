David Perry
September 6, 1955 - August 7, 2019
Juliette, Georgia- Mr. David F. Perry, 63, of Juliette, passed away Wednesday August 7, 2019. There will be a celebration of his life Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at his residence at 80 Old Benton Rd., Juliette, GA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Mr. Perry was born in Macon, Georgia and resided in Jones County for 25 years. He was the son of the late Bluford Roger and of June Perry of Macon. He was the owner of Perry Plumbing Services located in Gray, GA for 22 years. He also served as a residential building inspector for Henry County for 8 years. He was most recently employed as a project manager for the Georgia Department of Corrections, Engineering and Construction Services located in Forsyth, Georgia.
Mr. Perry is preceded in death by his father Bluford Roger Perry.
Mr. Perry is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Myshea; mother, June Perry; son, Chance (Apryl) Perry of Clermont, Georgia; daughter, Kimberly (Bucky) Barber of Guyton, Georgia; grandchildren, Colin Perry, Colton Perry and Madalyn Barber.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 9, 2019