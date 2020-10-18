David Price
June 23, 1949 - October 15, 2020
Lizella, GA- David Price, 71, of Lizella passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. A private Celebration of Life will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the chapel at Sardis Heard Funerals and Cremation Center with Reverend Johnnie Yates officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210 or Unity of Central Georgia, PO Box 2037, Byron, GA 31008.
