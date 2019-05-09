SMSgt. David Ray Mullens, USAF (Ret.)
June 17, 1941 - May 3, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia - Born on June 17, 1941, in Sophia, West Virginia, David was the son of the late Albert Tische Mullens and Hazel Pauline Gross. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. David retired from the Military after 25 years of service and achieving the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. His favorite pastimes included coaching, playing, and watching sports as well as fishing. Most of all, David loved spending time with his family and friends, all of whom he dearly loved.
His memory will forever be treasured by his children, Mai Huynh (Tai) of Centerville, Gisselle Kendrick (Shannon) of Albany, Joey Mullens (Ellie) of Warner Robins, John Mullens of Chula Vista; 10 grandchildren; one great grandchild; siblings, Nancy Young, Ruth Wallace (Gerry), Lee Mullens (Jan), Will Mullens (Wilda); several nieces and nephews; and many other extended family members.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Southside Baptist Church. Mr. Mullens will be laid to rest in Andersonville National Cemetery with full Military Honors.
