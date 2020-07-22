1/1
Pastor David Richard Tharpe
1944 - 2020
Pastor David R. Tharpe
September 30, 1944 - July 20, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Macon Memorial Park; 3969 Mercer University Dr, Macon GA 31204.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife; Jacquelyn E. Tharpe, 4 children; Stacey (James) Robinson, Tracey Ellen both of Warner Robins GA, Larry (Rhonda) Tharpe of McDonough GA, Tedrin (Eric) McMullins of Lizella GA, 3 sisters, 5 brothers, 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 5 sisters-in-law, 3 brothers-in-law, mother-in-law; Josephine Ellen and a host of other relatives and friends.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


View the online memorial for Pastor David R. Tharpe


Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 22, 2020
Pastor Tharpe Was A Great Man.He Will Truly Be Missed.He Was A Blessing To The Community.And Us The Melodic Voices Thank You For Your Service Mildred Reynolds
MildredJReynolds
Friend
July 22, 2020
Uncle, I will truly miss you. That big smile and your laughter. I can hear you singing now, “When I get to heaven.” I will forever cherish the memories. Rest In Peace, until we meet again.
Helen Tharpe Harvey
Family
