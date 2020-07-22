Pastor David R. TharpeSeptember 30, 1944 - July 20, 2020Macon , GA- Graveside services will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Macon Memorial Park; 3969 Mercer University Dr, Macon GA 31204.He is survived by his loving and devoted wife; Jacquelyn E. Tharpe, 4 children; Stacey (James) Robinson, Tracey Ellen both of Warner Robins GA, Larry (Rhonda) Tharpe of McDonough GA, Tedrin (Eric) McMullins of Lizella GA, 3 sisters, 5 brothers, 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 5 sisters-in-law, 3 brothers-in-law, mother-in-law; Josephine Ellen and a host of other relatives and friends.Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.