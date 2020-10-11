1/1
David Russell Grant
1932 - 2020
David Russell Grant
April 1, 1932 - October 7, 2020
Macon, GA- David Russell Grant, 88, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel Mausoleum of Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Nita Crump officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time.
David was born in Macon, Georgia to the late William Russell and Ethel Mullis Grant. He was preceded in death by his step-mother; Lucille Middlebrooks Grant, infant brother; William Donald Grant, sister; Betty Ann Denton, and brother; Charles Mullis Grant.
He was an honor graduate from Bruce Elementary, Lanier High School and Mercer University. David was retired from Robins Air Force Base as a Computer System Specialist after thirty-three years of service. In 1988, David was persuaded to join a Western Square Dance Class and he enjoyed dancing with the Pairs and Spares Square Dance Group. He enjoyed playing and teaching bridge for many years and even prepared a training guide for students.
He is survived by six nephews, four nieces, numerous great nieces and nephews and life long dance partner and friend, Agnes Todd.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
OCT
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
