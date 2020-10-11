David Russell Grant
April 1, 1932 - October 7, 2020
Macon, GA- David Russell Grant, 88, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel Mausoleum of Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Nita Crump officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time.
David was born in Macon, Georgia to the late William Russell and Ethel Mullis Grant. He was preceded in death by his step-mother; Lucille Middlebrooks Grant, infant brother; William Donald Grant, sister; Betty Ann Denton, and brother; Charles Mullis Grant.
He was an honor graduate from Bruce Elementary, Lanier High School and Mercer University. David was retired from Robins Air Force Base as a Computer System Specialist after thirty-three years of service. In 1988, David was persuaded to join a Western Square Dance Class and he enjoyed dancing with the Pairs and Spares Square Dance Group. He enjoyed playing and teaching bridge for many years and even prepared a training guide for students.
He is survived by six nephews, four nieces, numerous great nieces and nephews and life long dance partner and friend, Agnes Todd.
