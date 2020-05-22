David Sanders
1957 - 2020
David Sanders
April 6, 1957 - May 16, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- David Sanders was born to the parentage of Arthur Lee and Viola Stubbs Sanders.
Left to cherish his memories are brothers: Arthur Lee Sanders Jr., Johnnie Jones Jr. Sisters: Patricia Sanders, Shirley Heeter, and Sheila Sanders.
Devoted friends Marcie Hiott and Kyle Chester and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends. Memorial will be private.
Professional service entrusted to Richardson and Son Funeral Home, Warner Robins.


View the online memorial for David Sanders


Published in The Telegraph on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Richardson & Son Funeral Home
405 S 3Rd St
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 929-1707
