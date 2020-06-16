David Stanley Howell
July 25, 1949 - June 14, 2020
Macon, GA- David Stanley Howell, 70, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor John Kinser officiating. Those who wish may make contributions in Stan's memory to First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201 or to Pine Pointe Hospice, Development Office, 777 Hemlock Street, MSC 78, Macon, Georgia 31201.
Born in Macon, Stanley was the son of the late Orbin Howell, Jr. and Virginia Garlington Howell. He was a graduate of Lanier High School and Mercer University. After graduation, Stan followed his father into the life insurance industry, first with the Equitable, and later with New York Life. He was proud to be a third generation member of First Presbyterian Church where he was a former deacon.
Stan loved people and a good conversation. A former colleague once joked that if you asked Mr. Stan what time it was, he would want to have a long discussion on how to make a clock! Stan loved sports, coaching youth basketball and Little League baseball when his boys were growing up. After the boys were grown, he enjoyed golf and his many golfing buddies at Healy Point Golf Club.
Stanley is survived by his wife of fifty years, Vicki Trawick Howell; his devoted sons, Clay Howell (Angie) of Atlanta, and Russ Howell (Angie) of Macon, and his adored granddaughters, Claire and Anna Kate Howell. He is also survived by his siblings, Judy Howell King (Ron), Susan Howell Burch (Sam), and Glenn D. Howell (Kay), and his brother-in-law, Jim Trawick, Jr. Stan also leaves behind a cherished aunt and a host of beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 16, 2020.