David Stanley Howell
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Stanley Howell
Macon, GA- David Stanley Howell, 70, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor John Kinser officiating. Those who wish may make contributions in Stan's memory to First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201 or to Pine Pointe Hospice, Development Office, 777 Hemlock Street, MSC 78, Macon, Georgia 31201.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for David Stanley Howell



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 16, 2020
The Spirited Grace Lily Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 16, 2020
Dear Miss Vickey,Im so sorry for your loss.My deepest condolences to you and your family.
Juanita ronerts
Friend
June 16, 2020
Stanley was the nicest guy you could call a friend. We love and miss those days of Little League where our boys played ball together. Johnny and I are sad to hear about his passing. We know he will be missed by all of his family , and we pray God be with you throughout these trying days.
Jerrie DellaDonna
Friend
June 16, 2020
Dear Howell Family,

So sorry to learn of Mr. Stan's passing. He was such a nice man and heck of a golfer. He will be missed.
Tyler Wood
Friend
June 16, 2020
Dear Howell Family,

So sorry to learn of Mr. Stan's passing. He was such a nice man and heck of a golfer. He will be missed.
Tyler Wood
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved