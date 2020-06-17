David Stanley Howell
Macon, GA- David Stanley Howell, 70, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor John Kinser officiating. Those who wish may make contributions in Stan's memory to First Presbyterian Church, 682 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201 or to Pine Pointe Hospice, Development Office, 777 Hemlock Street, MSC 78, Macon, Georgia 31201.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 17, 2020.