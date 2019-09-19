David Timothy Tucker
April 16, 1948 - September 16, 2019
Forsyth, GA- David Timothy Tucker passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. Services and burial will be private.
Mr. Tucker, the son of the late Henry Lester Tucker and Gloria Pauline O'Kelley Tucker, was born April 16, 1948, in Macon, Georgia. His brother, Paul Tucker preceded him in death. He retired from Robins Air Force Base as a maintenance control supervisor and was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving during Vietnam.
Survivors include his wife, Key Tucker; nieces, Jeanette Tucker and Natlie Tucker.
The family requests no flowers but suggests donations to The Methodist Home for Children, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204 or to Dreamscape Saddlebred Rescue, 957 Elm Street, Eagleville, TN 37060.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019