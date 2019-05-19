David W. Douglas
June 14, 1938 - May 18, 2019
Byron, GA- David Douglas, age 80, passed away at his residence on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
David was born in Pottsboro, Texas on June 14, 1938, the son of the late Joseph and Alma Douglas. A retired salesman with Sharp Electronics Corporation, he was an avid golfer who loved to read and play all sports. He was most proud to play minor league baseball with the Boston Red Sox. David loved his family and friends, and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Monica Douglas; his children, Jodi Featherston, David A. Douglas, and Robin Haffer; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
At the family's request, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of David to the , 804 Cherry St., Ste. A, Macon, GA 31201.
Published in The Telegraph on May 19, 2019