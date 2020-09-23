MSgt. David W. Mardis, USAF (Ret.)
June 23, 1958 - September 20, 2020
Bonaire, GA- David W. Mardis passed away on the morning of Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was 62 years old. He was born in Washington D.C. on June 23, 1958, the son of the late Darrell and Mary Clark Mardis, and was of the Baptist faith.
Following graduation, David joined the United States Air Force where he spent his earlier working years serving his country; he retired having attained the rank of Master Sergeant. Subsequent to his military career, David went on to work in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base where he also retired. For fun, he enjoyed watching college football, especially University of Tennessee football (GO VOLS!). He also had a love for all music, but Rock 'N Roll was his go-to. Vacationing at the beach, usually in Savannah or at Ormond Beach, were favorite places to visit. David was fun-loving, and full of life. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Mardis; and his beloved dog, Kiki.
David is survived by his significant other of 20 years, Wanda Cranford and stepsons, Justin Cranford and Jason Cranford (Jennifer), all of Bonaire; son, Zach Mardis (Breana) of Lee's Summit, Missouri; and grandson, Ashten.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. David will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery following the service.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of David to the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 E. 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, https://www.kidney.org/support
.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
