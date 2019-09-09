David Wesley Attyberry

Guest Book
  • "Mattie, my prayers are with you and your family. Mary Farley"
  • "Mrs. Mattie, My Condolences to You and Your Family. I pray..."
    - Barbara Miley Earley
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Southside C.O.G.I.C.
Obituary
Send Flowers

David Wesley Attyberry
Macon, GA- Funeral services for David Wesley Attyberry will be held 11 AM Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Southside C.O.G.I.C. Superintendent L. J. Jones will officiate. Interment services will follow in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Mr. Attyberry, 58, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Survivors includes his wife, Mattie Attyberry; his son Brian Edward Owens Attyberry (Beverly) and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 803 Wimbish Rd.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for David Wesley Attyberry
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.