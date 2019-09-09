David Wesley Attyberry
Macon, GA- Funeral services for David Wesley Attyberry will be held 11 AM Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Southside C.O.G.I.C. Superintendent L. J. Jones will officiate. Interment services will follow in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Mr. Attyberry, 58, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Survivors includes his wife, Mattie Attyberry; his son Brian Edward Owens Attyberry (Beverly) and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 803 Wimbish Rd.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 9, 2019