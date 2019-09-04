Dawson A. Justice
August 13, 1935 - September 1, 2019
Macon, GA- Dawson A. Justice, 84, of Macon, died Sunday, September 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Jones County Chapel of Hart's Mortuary with the Reverend John Sheeley officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. The family will greet friends Tuesday from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Justice was a retired foreman at Triangle Chemical Company. He was a staff sergeant in the 48th battalion in the Georgia National Guard. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family. Mr. Justice is predeceased by his parents, Arthur Franklin Justice and Lucille Ann Criswell Justice; grandson, Janz Justice Jr.; sisters, Jackie Roberson and Brenda Lester; and brothers, Danny Justice and Dennis Justice.
Mr. Justice is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gloria Justice of Macon; two sons, Dawson Phil Justice (Bonnie) of Gray, and Janz Randal Justice (Pat) of Baldwin County; daughter, Brena Thornton (Robert) of Gray; six grandchildren, David Justice (Deanna), Don Justice (Kristal), James Justice, Landon Thornton, Morgan Thornton, and Marissa Thornton; 7 great grandchildren; brother, Dick Justice of Gray; sisters, Susie Hudson of Lizella, and Zora Roberson of Texas; sisters-in-law, Brenda Justice of Lizella, and Gloria Justice of Gray; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 4, 2019