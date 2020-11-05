1/1
Dawson Allen Moore III
1959 - 2020
Dawson Allen Moore, III
February 25, 1959 - November 3, 2020
Macon, GA- Dawson Allen Moore, III, 61, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road. Masks and social distancing are required to be in attendance of the service. The Rev. Bryan Hinson will officiate. The service may be viewed live by visiting www.facebook.com/SnowsMemorialChapelBass/ Visitation will follow the service with social precautions observed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pennies with Purpose, 167 Iveydale Road SE, Mableton, GA 30126.
Dawson was born in Macon, Georgia attended Stratford Academy, graduated from Sewanee Academy in Monteagle, TN and then graduated from Mercer University where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He was the former assistant manager of Idle Hour Golf and Country Club and former manager of Riverside Country Club. Dawson was the owner and operator of Milltown Market/Dawson's Kitchen in Payne City. He loved fishing, dove hunting, and trips to the Bahamas. He will be missed dearly by his family.
Dawson is survived by his wife of 25 years, Susan Plunkett Moore of Macon; parents, Dawson and Frances English Moore; sister, Fran Moore Becker (Richard) of Roswell; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Beverly Rogerson (Donnie) of Gray, Laura Hall (Tim) of Watkinsville; brother-in-law, Chris Plunkett (Janet).
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Dawson Allen Moore, III



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
Memories & Condolences
November 4, 2020
Susan. I am so sorry for your loss. Please let us know if we can do anything.
Kathy Suttles Blalock
Kathy Blalock
Acquaintance
