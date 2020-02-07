Dea. Carl Nathan Lampley
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Dea. Carl Nathan Lampley will be held 11 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Beulahland Bible Church. Pastor Carlos Kelly will officiate. Interment services will be held at 12 Noon Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, 1602 Greenwood Ave., Hamilton OH 45011. Dea. Lampley, 72, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Marla Lampley; two children, Carl Nathan Lampley, Jr. and Bryan Keith Lampley; two sisters; five brothers; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 325 Eagle Ridge Rd., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 7, 2020