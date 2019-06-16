Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Happy Father's Day to a great Dad and Husband. "Thank You"

Dea. Fred Woods Jr

The family of Dea. Fred Woods Jr would like to thank everyone for all acts of kindness shown during the loss of our father-grandfather and my husband. Thank you for phone calls, visits, food, cards, money, flowers, and words of encouragement.

Thanks to all the postal workers, classmates, and many caring friends that attended the service for Dea. Woods. To my St. Luke family thank you for all your kindness and concerns. Pastor Adside, thank you for taking care of our family with your prayers and encouraging words of comfort. Thank you Teresa Finney for being such a good caregiver and to Heartland Hospice Care. Thank you Bro. Don Griggs for all your support. Thank you Jones Bros. for such beautiful services. May God continue to bless each and everyone of you. We love you all

Mary Woods - Wife LaTonja Woods - Daughter Justin & Loryn Woods - Grandchildren



Happy Father's Day to a great Dad and Husband. "Thank You"Dea. Fred Woods JrThe family of Dea. Fred Woods Jr would like to thank everyone for all acts of kindness shown during the loss of our father-grandfather and my husband. Thank you for phone calls, visits, food, cards, money, flowers, and words of encouragement.Thanks to all the postal workers, classmates, and many caring friends that attended the service for Dea. Woods. To my St. Luke family thank you for all your kindness and concerns. Pastor Adside, thank you for taking care of our family with your prayers and encouraging words of comfort. Thank you Teresa Finney for being such a good caregiver and to Heartland Hospice Care. Thank you Bro. Don Griggs for all your support. Thank you Jones Bros. for such beautiful services. May God continue to bless each and everyone of you. We love you allMary Woods - Wife LaTonja Woods - Daughter Justin & Loryn Woods - Grandchildren Published in The Telegraph on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close