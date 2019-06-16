Happy Father's Day to a great Dad and Husband. "Thank You"
Dea. Fred Woods Jr
The family of Dea. Fred Woods Jr would like to thank everyone for all acts of kindness shown during the loss of our father-grandfather and my husband. Thank you for phone calls, visits, food, cards, money, flowers, and words of encouragement.
Thanks to all the postal workers, classmates, and many caring friends that attended the service for Dea. Woods. To my St. Luke family thank you for all your kindness and concerns. Pastor Adside, thank you for taking care of our family with your prayers and encouraging words of comfort. Thank you Teresa Finney for being such a good caregiver and to Heartland Hospice Care. Thank you Bro. Don Griggs for all your support. Thank you Jones Bros. for such beautiful services. May God continue to bless each and everyone of you. We love you all
Mary Woods - Wife LaTonja Woods - Daughter Justin & Loryn Woods - Grandchildren
Published in The Telegraph on June 16, 2019