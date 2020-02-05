Dea. Leroy "Bud" Powell
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Dea. Leroy "Bud" Powell will be held 2 PM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Rev. Stanley Kimble will officiate. Elder Evans Brown will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will follow at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery (Lakeside). Mr. Powell, 73, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Survivors include his two children, Christopher Powell and Tina Powell; five sisters; one brother; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 816 McCall Rd., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 5, 2020