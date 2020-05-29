Lt. Col. (Ret.) Dean A. McClain
Fayetteville, GA - Lt. Col. (Ret.) Dean A. McClain died at the age of 94 on May 26, 2020. He was the son of Andrew and Margaret McClain of Pennsylvania.
He was married for 64 years to the late Margaret (Trout) McClain. During WWII he served as a mechanic on the BT- 13 and as a flight engineer on the B-24 bombers for the Army Air Corp. After graduating with the class of 1949 from Gettysburg College, he entered the Air Force where he served until the end of 1977. While in the Air Force, he received a second degree in Electrical Engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology.
Upon his retirement from the military he was employed by TRW (bought by Northrop Grumman) for five years as an engineer and five years as the local business manager. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Orlando, Florida, and of the Scottish Rite and Shriners of Macon, Georgia. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Warner Robins, Georgia. Survivors include daughters, Joanne Burch (Joseph) of Boynton Beach, Florida, and Sheila Blanton (Randy) of Sharpsburg, Georgia; three grandchildren, Melissa Harton (Brett), Jesse Blanton (Lenee), and Belle Blanton; and four great grandchildren, Lukas Blanton, Sophie Blanton, Ava Harton and Cassidy Harton.
He will be interred on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, Georgia. An honors celebration of his life will follow at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, it would be appreciated for monetary donations be made to Warner Robins First United Methodist Church, 205 North Davis Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia 31093.
Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2020.